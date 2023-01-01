Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Roslyn

Roslyn restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

thyme

8 Tower Place, Roslyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Point Judith Crispy Calamari$17.00
Baby Arugula, Red Onion, Peach Chili Vinaigrette
More about thyme
Item pic

 

Felice - Roslyn

1382 Old Northern blvd, Roslyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carciofi e Calamari Fritti$24.00
fried baby artichokes and calamari, parsley, lemon
More about Felice - Roslyn

