Calamari in
Roslyn
/
Roslyn
/
Calamari
Roslyn restaurants that serve calamari
thyme
8 Tower Place, Roslyn
No reviews yet
Point Judith Crispy Calamari
$17.00
Baby Arugula, Red Onion, Peach Chili Vinaigrette
More about thyme
Felice - Roslyn
1382 Old Northern blvd, Roslyn
No reviews yet
Carciofi e Calamari Fritti
$24.00
fried baby artichokes and calamari, parsley, lemon
More about Felice - Roslyn
