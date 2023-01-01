Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken salad in
Roslyn
/
Roslyn
/
Chicken Salad
Roslyn restaurants that serve chicken salad
thyme
8 Tower Place, Roslyn
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad-Brunch
$29.00
More about thyme
Organic Krush - Roslyn
1508 Old Northern Boulevard, Roslyn
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Salad
$9.50
organic chicken, almonds, craisins, house-made vegenaise, celery, apple, red onion, lemon juice GF DF
More about Organic Krush - Roslyn
Browse other tasty dishes in Roslyn
Street Tacos
Apple Salad
Pudding
Chicken Sandwiches
Braised Short Ribs
Grilled Chicken
Short Ribs
Ravioli
More near Roslyn to explore
Garden City
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Great Neck
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Mineola
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Port Washington
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Westbury
No reviews yet
Roslyn Heights
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Glen Cove
No reviews yet
Manhasset
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Glen Head
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2048 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(626 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(314 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(450 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(356 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(264 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston