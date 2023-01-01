Kale salad in Roslyn
thyme events - catering
8 Tower Pl, Roslyn
|Organic Kale Salad-Small
|$50.00
Small/half tray serves approx 6-10 guests - Organic Kale, Roasted Butternut Squash, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds - Includes Honey Mustard Vinaigrette on the side. Gluten-free.
|Organic Kale Salad-Large
|$79.00
Large/full tray serves approx 12-16 guests - Organic Kale, Roasted Butternut Squash, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds - Includes Honey Mustard Vinaigrette on the side. Gluten-free.