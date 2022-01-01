Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pecan pies in
Roslyn
/
Roslyn
/
Pecan Pies
Roslyn restaurants that serve pecan pies
thyme events - catering
8 Tower Place, Roslyn
No reviews yet
Homemade Pecan Pie
$30.00
Serves approx. 8ppl.
More about thyme events - catering
Thyme
8 Tower Place, Roslyn
No reviews yet
Pecan Pie
$0.00
More about Thyme
Browse other tasty dishes in Roslyn
Salmon
Pudding
Banana Pudding
Apple Salad
Grilled Chicken
Braised Short Ribs
Tarts
Mac And Cheese
More near Roslyn to explore
Garden City
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Mineola
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Great Neck
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Port Washington
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Glen Cove
No reviews yet
Westbury
No reviews yet
Manhasset
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Glen Head
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1820 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(579 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(262 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(247 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(380 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(304 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston