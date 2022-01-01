Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Roslyn

Go
Roslyn restaurants
Toast

Roslyn restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

thyme catering - holidays

8 Tower Place, Roslyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Lemon Salmon (2 pcs)$38.00
2 filets
More about thyme catering - holidays
Item pic

TACOS

Besito Mexican - Roslyn, NY - 1516 Old Northern Blvd.

1516 Old Northern Blvd, Roslyn

Avg 4.7 (3049 reviews)
Takeout
Ensalada Mexicana Salmon*$28.95
Pistacho crusted salmon, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle cream dressing (dressing on side). (GLUTEN FREE. PESCATARIAN. CONTAINS NUTS.)
More about Besito Mexican - Roslyn, NY - 1516 Old Northern Blvd.
Item pic

 

Thyme

8 Tower Place, Roslyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso-Glazed Marinated Salmon Bowl$28.00
Steamed Farro with Edamame, Red Cabbage Ginger Slaw, Organic Greens, Miso Vinaigrette
Pan-Seared Filet of Salmon$76.00
Grilled Filet of Salmon$33.00
Farro Basil Crème, Grilled Asparagus, Baby Carrot, Saba Drizzle
More about Thyme

Browse other tasty dishes in Roslyn

Apple Salad

Braised Short Ribs

Short Ribs

Filet Mignon

Brisket

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Cookies

Map

More near Roslyn to explore

Garden City

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Great Neck

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mineola

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Glen Cove

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Roslyn Heights

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Westbury

No reviews yet

Manhasset

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Glen Head

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston