Go
Rosmani Restaurant image
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

Rosmani Restaurant

Open today 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

19 Reviews

$$$$

1600 N 10th St

McAllen, TX 78501

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am

Location

1600 N 10th St, McAllen TX 78501

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Salomé on Main

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SALT - New American Table

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mikhuna

No reviews yet

ur aim is to bring the flavors of Peru and nikkei to the Rio Grande Valley, while providing a culinary experience that can't be found anywhere else.
When you dine at MIKHUNA, you can expect Peruvian flavors that are exotic yet balanced. On our menu, you'll find indigenous Peruvian recipes, Japanese-influenced nikkei plates, and modern flavors you might encounter today in the streets of Lima.
Our aim is to bring the flavors of Peru to the Rio Grande Valley
Exploration and curiosity encompass all that we do at Mikhuna. Many of our traditional dishes pay homage to nikkei's beautiful heritage, but we also understand that at the heart of Peruvian culture, you'll find a spirit of collaboration, innovation, and community. So take a seat at our table, make your reservation today.

Roosevelt’s at 7

No reviews yet

Easygoing restaurant offering grub including pizzas & sandwiches, plus craft beers on tap

Rosmani Restaurant

orange star4.6 • 19 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston