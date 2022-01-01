Go
Toast

Bethesda Bagels

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

1851 N. Moore St • $

Avg 4 (125 reviews)

Popular Items

Dozen Bagels (Write Quantities in NOTES!)$21.00
Egg, Cheese$6.00
Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Plain Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)$4.99
Loose Bagels To Go (NO TOPPINGS, Bagels with toppings are under Sandwiches, Cream Cheese/Spreads)
Bacon, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Crispy bacon rounds, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Sausage, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Plain CC$3.60
Whipped plain cream cheese on a bagel.
Avo, Egg, Cheese$6.50
½ of a fresh avocado, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Loose MINI Bagels To Go (NO TOPPINGS)
Nova & CC$9.50
Ivy City smoked salmon, with a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1851 N. Moore St

Arlington VA

Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

District Doughnut

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taco Rock

No reviews yet

Enjoy an array of delicious gourmet tacos all day and night while paying homage to colorful rock-and-roll pop culture alongside an extensive tequila and specialty cocktail bar.

R.A.V.E: A Reasonably Authentic Vietnamese Experience

No reviews yet

Elevated Vietnamese Catering.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston