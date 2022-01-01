Rossini Trattoria Gastronomica
Come in and enjoy!
18101 Murdock Circle
Popular Items
Location
18101 Murdock Circle
Port Chalotte FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Grill at 1951
* Seafood, Salads, Steakhouse, Italian, Fine Dining with live Entertainment nightly focusing on Jazz in a casual elegant atmosphere.
* Incredible Wine List
* Best Martinis in Town
* 1st Place Winners of "A Taste of Punta Gorda".
* Private dining facility in the rear of Restaurant for business or private functions.
* Catering
Come for the Entertainment,
Return for the Food.
Twisted Fork Grill & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Curry & Kababs
Come in and enjoy!
KC - Port Charlotte
Thanks for stopping by KCPC !!!
Charlotte County's first Ethnobotanical tea bar.
Sober & social family friendly environment.