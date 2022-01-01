Go
Rossi's Pizza Owego

Come in and enjoy!

1551 NY-96

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Round Pizza$14.00
Boneless Wings 12$10.50
Full Sheet Pizza$24.00
Build your own full sheet pizza.
Quarter Sheet Pizza$9.00
Spiedie Salad$11.00
Dozen Chicken Wings$16.00
s/o Ranch Sauce
Garlic Knots 12$7.25
s/o Blue Cheese Sauce
Half Sheet Pizza$16.00
12 slices
Location

1551 NY-96

Owego NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
