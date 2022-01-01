Rossoblu
We are located at City Market South in downtown Los Angeles. Our menu features hand crafted pastas, wood fired meats and market fresh produce, along with a well curated wine list. Gift the experience!
PASTA
1124 San Julian St. • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1124 San Julian St.
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pink Panda
Come in and enjoy!
Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown
Uncle Paulie's Downtown
Place an order now for take out or delivery.
Bar Garcia at Tuck Hotel
Come in and enjoy!
Holy Basil
Your Neighborhood Thai Bangkok Street Food Window