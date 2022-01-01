Go
Rossoblu

We are located at City Market South in downtown Los Angeles. Our menu features hand crafted pastas, wood fired meats and market fresh produce, along with a well curated wine list. Gift the experience!

PASTA

1124 San Julian St. • $$$

FUNGHI PIZZA$18.00
caramelized onion, smoked mozzarella, roasted mushrooms,
red onion, garlic
HALF CHICKEN$36.00
date jus, preserved lemon, Tuscan kale
BRAISED PORK MEATBALLS$17.00
garlic pizza bianca
MALTAGLIATI$27.00
pioppini mushrooms, saba, dandelion greens, sage, parmigiano reggiano
MIXED BABY LETTUCES$17.00
anchovy dressing, Parmigiano Reggiano, bread crumbs
[all salads are served un-dressed, please choose your dressing, it will come on the side]
ROASTED PURPLE CAULIFLOWER$15.00
Roasted rainbow cauliflower, green romesco, fermented butter, Marcona almonds, Fresno chili, spiced yogurt
TAGLIATELLE RAGU$28.00
beef, pork, not too much tomato sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
PEPPERONI PIZZA$18.00
cup and crisp pepperoni, tomato, cheese
TIRAMISU$15.00
almond cake, coffee soak, chocolate-almond mousse, candied cocoa nib cream
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1124 San Julian St.

Los Angeles CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
