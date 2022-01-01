Roswell American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Roswell
Canton St. Social
14 ELIZABETH WAY, ROSWELL
|Popular items
|Canton Burger
|$16.00
11oz certified angus beef burger, double gouda cheese, bacon jam, pickled green tomatoes, lettuce,onions, crispy onions
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Homeade bread pudding, caramel drizzle, brandied cream anglaise sauce
|Truffle Fries
|$8.00
Hand-cut french fries tossed with garlic, parmesan and truffle oil
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brookwood Grill
880A Holcomb Bridge Rd., Roswell
|Popular items
|^Chicken Club Salad
|$18.00
Toasted Almonds, Warm Bacon, Twin Cheeses, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumbers, Golden Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Honey Mustard Dressing
|^Chicken Tender Salad
|$18.00
Ale-Laced Chicken, Warm Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Twin Cheeses, Honey Mustard Dressing
|^Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$16.00
Fresh Tortilla Chips, Roasted Jalapeno Sour Cream, House Made Salsa
SALADS
Mom's Table
1207 Canton St, Roswell
|Popular items
|Qt Brunswick Stew
|$14.00
tasty mix of beef, pork, chicken and veggies: "Southern in a bowl".
|Sm Spaghetti Pie
|$12.00
our best seller: lasagna-type ingredients in a spaghetti crust.
|Peanut Butter Bars
|$1.00
A customer favorite : crispy bottom layer with a caramel top.