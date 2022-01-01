Roswell bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Roswell
More about Canton St. Social
Canton St. Social
14 ELIZABETH WAY, ROSWELL
|Popular items
|Canton Burger
|$16.00
11oz certified angus beef burger, double gouda cheese, bacon jam, pickled green tomatoes, lettuce,onions, crispy onions
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Homeade bread pudding, caramel drizzle, brandied cream anglaise sauce
|Truffle Fries
|$8.00
Hand-cut french fries tossed with garlic, parmesan and truffle oil
More about HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
SALADS • GRILL
HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
688 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell
|Popular items
|Chimichanga
|$12.50
Flash Fried Bell Peppers and Onions. Topped with Queso Dip. Salsa Verde. Queso Fresco. Lettuce. Sour Cream. Over Refried Beans and Rice.
|Taqueria Trio Dip
|$11.50
Queso dip. Guacamole. Salsa Verde Cruda.
|Cheese Dip
|$7.00
Traditional Cheese Dip.
More about Standard at Roswell
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Standard at Roswell
994 Alpharetta Road, Roswell
|Popular items
|Additional Dressing
|$0.50
|Large Standard
|$24.00
|5 Piece Wings
|$9.00
More about Brookwood Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brookwood Grill
880A Holcomb Bridge Rd., Roswell
|Popular items
|^Chicken Club Salad
|$18.00
Toasted Almonds, Warm Bacon, Twin Cheeses, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumbers, Golden Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Honey Mustard Dressing
|^Chicken Tender Salad
|$18.00
Ale-Laced Chicken, Warm Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Twin Cheeses, Honey Mustard Dressing
|^Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$16.00
Fresh Tortilla Chips, Roasted Jalapeno Sour Cream, House Made Salsa