Roswell bars & lounges you'll love

Canton St. Social image

 

Canton St. Social

14 ELIZABETH WAY, ROSWELL

Avg 4.2 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Canton Burger$16.00
11oz certified angus beef burger, double gouda cheese, bacon jam, pickled green tomatoes, lettuce,onions, crispy onions
Bread Pudding$10.00
Homeade bread pudding, caramel drizzle, brandied cream anglaise sauce
Truffle Fries$8.00
Hand-cut french fries tossed with garlic, parmesan and truffle oil
More about Canton St. Social
HOLA! Taqueria & Bar image

SALADS • GRILL

HOLA! Taqueria & Bar

688 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell

Avg 4.2 (655 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chimichanga$12.50
Flash Fried Bell Peppers and Onions. Topped with Queso Dip. Salsa Verde. Queso Fresco. Lettuce. Sour Cream. Over Refried Beans and Rice.
Taqueria Trio Dip$11.50
Queso dip. Guacamole. Salsa Verde Cruda.
Cheese Dip$7.00
Traditional Cheese Dip.
More about HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
Standard at Roswell image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Standard at Roswell

994 Alpharetta Road, Roswell

Avg 4.3 (446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Additional Dressing$0.50
Large Standard$24.00
5 Piece Wings$9.00
More about Standard at Roswell
Brookwood Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookwood Grill

880A Holcomb Bridge Rd., Roswell

Avg 4.3 (1283 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
^Chicken Club Salad$18.00
Toasted Almonds, Warm Bacon, Twin Cheeses, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumbers, Golden Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Honey Mustard Dressing
^Chicken Tender Salad$18.00
Ale-Laced Chicken, Warm Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Twin Cheeses, Honey Mustard Dressing
^Spinach Artichoke Dip$16.00
Fresh Tortilla Chips, Roasted Jalapeno Sour Cream, House Made Salsa
More about Brookwood Grill

