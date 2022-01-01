Roswell salad spots you'll love

Roswell restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in Roswell

HOLA! Taqueria & Bar image

SALADS • GRILL

HOLA! Taqueria & Bar

688 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell

Avg 4.2 (655 reviews)
Popular items
Chimichanga$12.50
Flash Fried Bell Peppers and Onions. Topped with Queso Dip. Salsa Verde. Queso Fresco. Lettuce. Sour Cream. Over Refried Beans and Rice.
Taqueria Trio Dip$11.50
Queso dip. Guacamole. Salsa Verde Cruda.
Cheese Dip$7.00
Traditional Cheese Dip.
More about HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
American Pasta Factory image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

American Pasta Factory

1123 Alpharetta Street, Roswell

Avg 4.5 (1314 reviews)
Popular items
Spaghetti and Meatballs$9.50
A true classic, featuring our beef & pork meatballs, zesty pomodoro sauce over our house made spaghetti.
Four Cheese Ravioli$10.50
Ravioli stuffed with pecorino, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, basil, parsley, and red pepper flakes together with a creamy alfredo sauce.
BYO Spaghetti$8.90
Make your own Spaghetti with choice of sauce & protein.
More about American Pasta Factory
Mom's Table image

SALADS

Mom's Table

1207 Canton St, Roswell

Avg 4.6 (55 reviews)
Popular items
Qt Brunswick Stew$14.00
tasty mix of beef, pork, chicken and veggies: "Southern in a bowl".
Sm Spaghetti Pie$12.00
our best seller: lasagna-type ingredients in a spaghetti crust.
Peanut Butter Bars$1.00
A customer favorite : crispy bottom layer with a caramel top.
More about Mom's Table

