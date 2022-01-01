Roswell salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Roswell
More about HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
SALADS • GRILL
HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
688 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell
|Popular items
|Chimichanga
|$12.50
Flash Fried Bell Peppers and Onions. Topped with Queso Dip. Salsa Verde. Queso Fresco. Lettuce. Sour Cream. Over Refried Beans and Rice.
|Taqueria Trio Dip
|$11.50
Queso dip. Guacamole. Salsa Verde Cruda.
|Cheese Dip
|$7.00
Traditional Cheese Dip.
More about American Pasta Factory
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
American Pasta Factory
1123 Alpharetta Street, Roswell
|Popular items
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$9.50
A true classic, featuring our beef & pork meatballs, zesty pomodoro sauce over our house made spaghetti.
|Four Cheese Ravioli
|$10.50
Ravioli stuffed with pecorino, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, basil, parsley, and red pepper flakes together with a creamy alfredo sauce.
|BYO Spaghetti
|$8.90
Make your own Spaghetti with choice of sauce & protein.
More about Mom's Table
SALADS
Mom's Table
1207 Canton St, Roswell
|Popular items
|Qt Brunswick Stew
|$14.00
tasty mix of beef, pork, chicken and veggies: "Southern in a bowl".
|Sm Spaghetti Pie
|$12.00
our best seller: lasagna-type ingredients in a spaghetti crust.
|Peanut Butter Bars
|$1.00
A customer favorite : crispy bottom layer with a caramel top.