Beef soup in
Roswell
/
Roswell
/
Beef Soup
Roswell restaurants that serve beef soup
Spice of Thai - 580 E Crossville Road
580 E Crossville Road, Rosewell
No reviews yet
Beef Noodle Soup
$15.95
More about Spice of Thai - 580 E Crossville Road
SALADS
Mom's Table - Downtown Roswell
1207 Canton St, Roswell
Avg 4.6
(55 reviews)
Weekly Soup sm Veg Beef Barley
$6.00
More about Mom's Table - Downtown Roswell
