Chicken piccata in Roswell

Roswell restaurants
Roswell restaurants that serve chicken piccata

Canton St. Social image

 

Canton St. Social

14 ELIZABETH WAY, ROSWELL

Avg 4.2 (212 reviews)
Fast Pay
Chicken Piccata$24.00
More about Canton St. Social
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell

640 W Crossville Road, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Piccata$15.50
Boneless breast of chicken sauteed with butter and lemon in a white wine sauce with capers. Served with a side of pasta.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell

