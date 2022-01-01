Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken piccata in
Roswell
/
Roswell
/
Chicken Piccata
Roswell restaurants that serve chicken piccata
Canton St. Social
14 ELIZABETH WAY, ROSWELL
Avg 4.2
(212 reviews)
Chicken Piccata
$24.00
More about Canton St. Social
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell
640 W Crossville Road, Roswell
No reviews yet
Chicken Piccata
$15.50
Boneless breast of chicken sauteed with butter and lemon in a white wine sauce with capers. Served with a side of pasta.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell
