Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Roswell

Go
Roswell restaurants
Toast

Roswell restaurants that serve chicken salad

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell

640 W Crossville Road, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.50
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini and red onions. Topped with grilled buffalo chicken and gorgonzola. Your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell
HOLA! Taqueria & Bar image

SALADS • GRILL

HOLA! Taqueria & Bar

688 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell

Avg 4.2 (655 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GRILLED CHICKEN TORTILLA SALAD$13.95
More about HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
Brookwood Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookwood Grill

880A Holcomb Bridge Rd., Roswell

Avg 4.3 (1283 reviews)
Takeout
^Chicken Club Salad$19.00
Toasted Almonds, Warm Bacon, Twin Cheeses, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumbers, Golden Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Honey Mustard Dressing
^Chicken Citrus Salad$18.00
Blackened Chicken, Toasted Almonds, Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Seasonal Fruit, Ginger, Citrus Vinaigrette
^Chicken Tender Salad$18.00
Ale-Laced Chicken, Warm Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Twin Cheeses, Honey Mustard Dressing
More about Brookwood Grill
8a2c793c-72ee-46d8-a035-40f6d6098405 image

SALADS

Mom's Table

1207 Canton St, Roswell

Avg 4.6 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sm Cranberry-Pecan Chicken Salad$5.00
Customers tell us it's the best they have ever had.
Pt Cranberry-Pecan Chicken Salad$10.00
Customers tell us it's the best they have ever had.
More about Mom's Table
Door County Chicken Salad image

 

Egg Harbor Cafe

1007 Mansell Rd, Roswell

No reviews yet
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Roswell

Sweet Potato Fries

Green Beans

Greek Salad

Chili

Sticky Rice

Fettuccine Alfredo

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pad See

Map

More near Roswell to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston