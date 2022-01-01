Chicken salad in Roswell
Roswell restaurants that serve chicken salad
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell
640 W Crossville Road, Roswell
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini and red onions. Topped with grilled buffalo chicken and gorgonzola. Your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
SALADS • GRILL
HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
688 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell
|GRILLED CHICKEN TORTILLA SALAD
|$13.95
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brookwood Grill
880A Holcomb Bridge Rd., Roswell
|^Chicken Club Salad
|$19.00
Toasted Almonds, Warm Bacon, Twin Cheeses, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumbers, Golden Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Honey Mustard Dressing
|^Chicken Citrus Salad
|$18.00
Blackened Chicken, Toasted Almonds, Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Seasonal Fruit, Ginger, Citrus Vinaigrette
|^Chicken Tender Salad
|$18.00
Ale-Laced Chicken, Warm Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Twin Cheeses, Honey Mustard Dressing
SALADS
Mom's Table
1207 Canton St, Roswell
|Sm Cranberry-Pecan Chicken Salad
|$5.00
Customers tell us it's the best they have ever had.
|Pt Cranberry-Pecan Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Customers tell us it's the best they have ever had.
Egg Harbor Cafe
1007 Mansell Rd, Roswell
|Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.