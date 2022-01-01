Chicken tenders in Roswell
Roswell restaurants that serve chicken tenders
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Standard at Roswell
994 Alpharetta Road, Roswell
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brookwood Grill
880A Holcomb Bridge Rd., Roswell
|^Chicken Tender Salad
|$18.00
Ale-Laced Chicken, Warm Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Twin Cheeses, Honey Mustard Dressing
|^Chicken Tenders Platter
|$21.00
Hand Dipped - Ale Batter, Seasonal Vegetable, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Honey Mustard, Chef Prepared BBQ Sauce