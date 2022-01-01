Chicken tenders in Roswell

Go
Roswell restaurants
Toast

Roswell restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Standard at Roswell image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Standard at Roswell

994 Alpharetta Road, Roswell

Avg 4.3 (446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$12.00
More about Standard at Roswell
Brookwood Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookwood Grill

880A Holcomb Bridge Rd., Roswell

Avg 4.3 (1283 reviews)
Takeout
^Chicken Tender Salad$18.00
Ale-Laced Chicken, Warm Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Twin Cheeses, Honey Mustard Dressing
^Chicken Tenders Platter$21.00
Hand Dipped - Ale Batter, Seasonal Vegetable, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Honey Mustard, Chef Prepared BBQ Sauce
More about Brookwood Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Roswell

Grits

Greek Salad

Cake

Spaghetti

Enchiladas

Burritos

Fajitas

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Roswell to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston