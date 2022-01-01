Fajitas in Roswell

Go
Roswell restaurants
Toast

Roswell restaurants that serve fajitas

HOLA! Taqueria & Bar image

SALADS • GRILL

HOLA! Taqueria & Bar

688 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell

Avg 4.2 (655 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajitas
Served with Rice and Charro beans. Cilantro Butter. Lettuce. Pico de Gallo. Sour Cream. Choice of tortillas.
More about HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
fa620e5a-f47d-4642-8022-65fa907db06c image

SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Fresco Cantina Grille

10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160, Roswell

Avg 4.6 (1150 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled onions and peppers choice of meat:
Veggie, Chicken, Barbacoa, Carnitas, Steak, Shrimp or Texas.
Traditional Fajitas
Sizzling grilled onions, bell peppers and your choice of meat.
All fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of flour or homemade tortilla.
More about Fresco Cantina Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Roswell

Greek Salad

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Enchiladas

Cake

Grits

Tacos

Map

More near Roswell to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston