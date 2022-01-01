French toast in Roswell
Roswell restaurants that serve french toast
More about Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen
Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen
1169 Canton St, Roswell
|French Toast
|$11.95
Prepared with a hint of cinnamon and orange zest.
More about Pop's Coffee Co
Pop's Coffee Co
11442 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell
|Jenna's French Toast Latte
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Egg Harbor Cafe
1007 Mansell Rd, Roswell
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Texas French Toast
|$7.50
Topped with cinnamon sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
More about Eggs Up Grill
SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
4401 Shallowford Rd, Roswell
|Side French Toast
|$2.79