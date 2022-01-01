Fried rice in Roswell
Roswell restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Spice of Thai
Spice of Thai
580 E Crossville Road, Rosewell
|Crab Meat Fried Rice
|$24.95
|Roasted Chili Fried Rice (L)
|Thai Fried Rice
More about Thai Emerald
Thai Emerald
540 West Crossville Road, Roswell
|Fried Rice
Thai jasmine rice with eggs, carrots, broccoli and scallions.
|Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with your choice of meat, bell peppers, eggs, onions and basil leaves.