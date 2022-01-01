Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Roswell

Roswell restaurants
Roswell restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Canton St. Social image

 

Canton St. Social

14 ELIZABETH WAY, ROSWELL

Avg 4.2 (212 reviews)
Fast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
grilled springer mountain chicken breast, goat cheese,bacon, guacamole spread, mixed greeens, toasted brioche bun
More about Canton St. Social
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell

640 W Crossville Road, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Low Carb Grilled Chicken$15.50
Our grilled or blackened chicken breast served with sauteed broccoli and a small house salad.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell
HOLA! Taqueria & Bar image

SALADS • GRILL

HOLA! Taqueria & Bar

688 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell

Avg 4.2 (655 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GRILLED CHICKEN TORTILLA SALAD$13.95
More about HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
Standard at Roswell image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Standard at Roswell

994 Alpharetta Road, Roswell

Avg 4.3 (446 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Grilled Chicken Sammie$14.00
Grilled Chicken Pesto Sammie$14.00
More about Standard at Roswell
Fresco Cantina Grille image

SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Fresco Cantina Grille

10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160, Roswell

Avg 4.6 (1150 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fingers Grill$5.75
Fajita Bowl Grille Chicken$10.99
Mexican rice, charro beans, grilled onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Fresco Cantina Grille

