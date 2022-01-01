Grilled chicken in Roswell
Canton St. Social
14 ELIZABETH WAY, ROSWELL
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
grilled springer mountain chicken breast, goat cheese,bacon, guacamole spread, mixed greeens, toasted brioche bun
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell
640 W Crossville Road, Roswell
|Low Carb Grilled Chicken
|$15.50
Our grilled or blackened chicken breast served with sauteed broccoli and a small house salad.
SALADS • GRILL
HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
688 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell
|GRILLED CHICKEN TORTILLA SALAD
|$13.95
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Standard at Roswell
994 Alpharetta Road, Roswell
|Avocado Grilled Chicken Sammie
|$14.00
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Sammie
|$14.00
SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Fresco Cantina Grille
10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160, Roswell
|Chicken Fingers Grill
|$5.75
|Fajita Bowl Grille Chicken
|$10.99
Mexican rice, charro beans, grilled onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.