Pancakes in Roswell
Roswell restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen
Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen
1169 Canton St, Roswell
|1 Pancake
|$3.00
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$11.95
2 pancakes, served with bacon, and 2 eggs.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Egg Harbor Cafe
1007 Mansell Rd, Roswell
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Harbor Signature Pancakes
|$8.50
Our special wheat recipe.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Kid's Itsy Bitsy Pancakes
|$5.00
Two small pancakes served with a scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.