Pies in Roswell
Roswell restaurants that serve pies
More about Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen - 1169 Canton St, Roswell, GA, 30075
Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen - 1169 Canton St, Roswell, GA, 30075
1169 Canton St, Roswell
|Key Lime Pie
|$10.95
More about Mom's Table - Downtown Roswell
SALADS
Mom's Table - Downtown Roswell
1207 Canton St, Roswell
|Lg Spaghetti Pie
|$25.00
our best seller: lasagna-type ingredients in a spaghetti crust.
|Lg Chicken Pot Pies
|$23.00
White meat chicken, carrots, potatoes and peas in gravy, under our homemade crust.
|Lg Shepherds Pie
|$26.25
A hearty dish of beef and veggies under our real mashed potatoes.