Ravioli in Roswell
Roswell restaurants that serve ravioli
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell
640 W Crossville Road, Roswell
|Ravioli
|$12.35
Pasta pillows stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese, herbs, spices and topped with mozzarella cheese and our marinara sauce.
|Kid's Ravioli
|$6.25
Pasta pillows stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese, herbs, spices and topped with mozzarella cheese and our marinara sauce.
|Ravioli Alessio
|$13.50
Pasta pillows stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese, herbs and seasoning covered with our tasty meat sauce and spiked with chunks of meatballs.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
American Pasta Factory
1123 Alpharetta Street, Roswell
|Build your Own Four Cheese Ravioli
|$12.40
SP/PT: Construye tu ravioli/ Monte seu ravioli.
|Alfredo 4 Cheese Ravioli
|$10.50
|Four Cheese Ravioli Combo (Includes Your Choice of Protein + Fountain Drink/ Iced Tea)
|$15.70