Ravioli in Roswell

Roswell restaurants
Roswell restaurants that serve ravioli

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell

640 W Crossville Road, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ravioli$12.35
Pasta pillows stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese, herbs, spices and topped with mozzarella cheese and our marinara sauce.
Kid's Ravioli$6.25
Pasta pillows stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese, herbs, spices and topped with mozzarella cheese and our marinara sauce.
Ravioli Alessio$13.50
Pasta pillows stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese, herbs and seasoning covered with our tasty meat sauce and spiked with chunks of meatballs.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

American Pasta Factory

1123 Alpharetta Street, Roswell

Avg 4.5 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build your Own Four Cheese Ravioli$12.40
SP/PT: Construye tu ravioli/ Monte seu ravioli.
Alfredo 4 Cheese Ravioli$10.50
Four Cheese Ravioli Combo (Includes Your Choice of Protein + Fountain Drink/ Iced Tea)$15.70
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookwood Grill

880A Holcomb Bridge Rd., Roswell

Avg 4.3 (1283 reviews)
Takeout
^Lobster and Smoked Gouda Ravioli$21.00
Seared Shrimp, Roasted Corn, Sherry Cream Sauce
