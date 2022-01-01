Salmon in Roswell
Roswell restaurants that serve salmon
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell
640 W Crossville Road, Roswell
|Peach Bourbon Salmon
|$18.50
Pan seared and glazed with our signature peach-bourbon sauce. Served with mac and cheese and sauteed broccoli.
|Low Carb Salmon
|$16.50
Salmon fillet grilled or blackened served with sauteed broccoli and a small house salad.
HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
688 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell
|Salmon a la Talla
|$19.95
Grilled Salmon. Serrano Potato Cake. Sautéed Spinach. Jalapeño Corn. Chipotle Mayo Drizzle.
|ENSALADA DE SALMON
|$16.95
Thai Emerald
540 West Crossville Road, Roswell
|Panang Salmon
|$23.95
Grilled salmon fillet with vegetables in panang curry. Served with steamed rice
|Three Flavor Salmon
|$22.95
Grilled salmon with steamed mixed vegetables in three flavor
sauce. Served with steamed rice
Moxie Burger- Roswell
555 S Atlanta St, Roswell
|Salmon BLT
|$9.80
*handmade salmon patty on ciabatta bun, topped with bacon, lettuce, *handmade salmon patty on ciabatta bun, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, and lemon dill aioli, sliced avocado, and lemon dill aioli
Brookwood Grill
880A Holcomb Bridge Rd., Roswell
|^Hickory Grilled Salmon
|$31.00
Asparagus, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Orange Chili Glaze
|^Salmon Hushpuppies
|$15.00
Fresh Salmon, Roasted Corn, Ginger Soy Cream, Spicy Bistro Sauce, Sriracha
|^Southwest Salmon Salad
|$20.00
Hickory Grilled Corn, Twin Cheeses, Tomatoes, Golden Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Tortilla Crisps, South Western Ranch
Mom's Table
1207 Canton St, Roswell
|Lg Salmon Patty
|$18.00
|Sm Salmon Patties
|$9.45
Monterrey Mexican Restaurant
2300 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA 30076, Roswell
|SALMON SALAD
|$16.95
spring mix, grilled corn, cucumbers radishes, black beans, bacon, chihuahua cheese, grilled salmon, house made green onion agave vinaigrette.
Gaslight Bar & Grill
890 Atlanta St, Roswell
|Smoked Salmon
|$18.00
Served with toast points & lemon cream sauce
Southern Classic Foods
1570 holcomb bridge road unit #355, roswell
|Fried salmon
|$12.99
|LARGE FRIED SALMON
|$24.99
8 oz