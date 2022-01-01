Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Roswell

Roswell restaurants
Toast

Roswell restaurants that serve salmon

Spice of Thai

 

Spice of Thai

580 E Crossville Road, Rosewell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Salmon$25.95
More about Spice of Thai
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell

640 W Crossville Road, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Peach Bourbon Salmon$18.50
Pan seared and glazed with our signature peach-bourbon sauce. Served with mac and cheese and sauteed broccoli.
Low Carb Salmon$16.50
Salmon fillet grilled or blackened served with sauteed broccoli and a small house salad.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell
HOLA! Taqueria & Bar

SALADS • GRILL

HOLA! Taqueria & Bar

688 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell

Avg 4.2 (655 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon a la Talla$19.95
Grilled Salmon. Serrano Potato Cake. Sautéed Spinach. Jalapeño Corn. Chipotle Mayo Drizzle.
ENSALADA DE SALMON$16.95
More about HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
Thai Emerald

 

Thai Emerald

540 West Crossville Road, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Salmon$23.95
Grilled salmon fillet with vegetables in panang curry. Served with steamed rice
Three Flavor Salmon$22.95
Grilled salmon with steamed mixed vegetables in three flavor
sauce. Served with steamed rice
More about Thai Emerald
Main pic

 

Moxie Burger- Roswell

555 S Atlanta St, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon BLT$9.80
*handmade salmon patty on ciabatta bun, topped with bacon, lettuce, *handmade salmon patty on ciabatta bun, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, and lemon dill aioli, sliced avocado, and lemon dill aioli
More about Moxie Burger- Roswell
Brookwood Grill

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookwood Grill

880A Holcomb Bridge Rd., Roswell

Avg 4.3 (1283 reviews)
Takeout
^Hickory Grilled Salmon$31.00
Asparagus, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Orange Chili Glaze
^Salmon Hushpuppies$15.00
Fresh Salmon, Roasted Corn, Ginger Soy Cream, Spicy Bistro Sauce, Sriracha
^Southwest Salmon Salad$20.00
Hickory Grilled Corn, Twin Cheeses, Tomatoes, Golden Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Tortilla Crisps, South Western Ranch
More about Brookwood Grill
Mom's Table

SALADS

Mom's Table

1207 Canton St, Roswell

Avg 4.6 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lg Salmon Patty$18.00
Sm Salmon Patties$9.45
More about Mom's Table
Main pic

FRENCH FRIES

Monterrey Mexican Restaurant

2300 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA 30076, Roswell

Avg 3.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SALMON SALAD$16.95
spring mix, grilled corn, cucumbers radishes, black beans, bacon, chihuahua cheese, grilled salmon, house made green onion agave vinaigrette.
More about Monterrey Mexican Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Gaslight Bar & Grill

890 Atlanta St, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Salmon$18.00
Served with toast points & lemon cream sauce
More about Gaslight Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Southern Classic Foods

1570 holcomb bridge road unit #355, roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried salmon$12.99
LARGE FRIED SALMON$24.99
8 oz
More about Southern Classic Foods

