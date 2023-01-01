Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Roswell

Roswell restaurants
Roswell restaurants that serve tortas

Saucy - 964 alpharetta st

964 alpharetta st, roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dessert of the Day - Torta Della Nonna$8.00
More about Saucy - 964 alpharetta st
SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Fresco Cantina Grille

10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160, Roswell

Avg 4.6 (1150 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Torta La Milanes$13.99
Breaded Chicken Mexican style torta on telera bread with refried beans, chipotle mayo, pico de gallo, lettuce, queso fresco and avocado. Served with fries.
Torta La Cubana$12.99
Ham, pork, refried beans, mustard, chipotle mayo, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno, queso fresco on a telera style bread. Served with yuca fries.
Torta Veggie$11.99
Grilled zucchini, mushrooms, onion, peppers, black beans, chihuahua cheese, chipotle mayo and avocado. Served with fries.
More about Fresco Cantina Grille

