Tortas in Roswell

Saucy - 964 alpharetta st
964 alpharetta st, roswell
|Dessert of the Day - Torta Della Nonna
|$8.00
Fresco Cantina Grille
10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160, Roswell
|Torta La Milanes
|$13.99
Breaded Chicken Mexican style torta on telera bread with refried beans, chipotle mayo, pico de gallo, lettuce, queso fresco and avocado. Served with fries.
|Torta La Cubana
|$12.99
Ham, pork, refried beans, mustard, chipotle mayo, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno, queso fresco on a telera style bread. Served with yuca fries.
|Torta Veggie
|$11.99
Grilled zucchini, mushrooms, onion, peppers, black beans, chihuahua cheese, chipotle mayo and avocado. Served with fries.