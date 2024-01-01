Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Roswell

Go
Roswell restaurants
Toast

Roswell restaurants that serve white pizza

Item pic

 

Bambinelli's Pizza & Pasta - Roswell

2500 Old Alabama Road, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small White Pizza$16.00
ricotta cheese, oregano, garlic and mozzarella cheese
Large White Pizza$24.00
ricotta cheese, oregano, garlic and mozzarella cheese
More about Bambinelli's Pizza & Pasta - Roswell
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell - 640 W Crossville Road

640 W Crossville Road, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
16" LG White Pizza$19.95
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.
12" Med White Pizza$16.95
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.
10" GF White Pizza$15.75
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell - 640 W Crossville Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Roswell

Fried Zucchini

Spaghetti

Tortas

Green Beans

Pad See

Nachos

Grits

Shrimp Salad

Map

More near Roswell to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (31 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (917 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (523 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (324 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston