White pizza in Roswell
Roswell restaurants that serve white pizza
Bambinelli's Pizza & Pasta - Roswell
2500 Old Alabama Road, Roswell
|Small White Pizza
|$16.00
ricotta cheese, oregano, garlic and mozzarella cheese
|Large White Pizza
|$24.00
ricotta cheese, oregano, garlic and mozzarella cheese
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell - 640 W Crossville Road
640 W Crossville Road, Roswell
|16" LG White Pizza
|$19.95
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.
|12" Med White Pizza
|$16.95
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.
|10" GF White Pizza
|$15.75
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.