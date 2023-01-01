Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Roswell

Go
Roswell restaurants
Toast

Roswell restaurants that serve tortas

The Valley Cafe image

 

The Valley Cafe

801 West Brasher Road, Roswell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Ham Torta$7.00
Thinly sliced black forest ham, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, fresh avocado, fresh jalapeno, cheddar, pepper jack cheese and roasted garlic mayo. Served on toasted bolillo bread.
Ham Torta$11.00
Thinly sliced black forest ham, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, fresh avocado, fresh jalapeno, cheddar, pepper jack cheese and roasted garlic mayo. Served on toasted bolillo bread.
More about The Valley Cafe
El Toro Bravo Restaurant image

 

El Toro Bravo Restaurant - 102 SOUTH MAIN

102 SOUTH MAIN, ROSWELL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Torta$12.99
More about El Toro Bravo Restaurant - 102 SOUTH MAIN

Browse other tasty dishes in Roswell

Cheese Fries

Enchiladas

Burritos

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Roswell to explore

El Paso

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

El Paso

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (172 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (713 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (309 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston