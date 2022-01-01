Gaslight Bar & Grill
Our distinctive fine dining options and creative cocktail menu, in addition to top-tier service will make The Gaslight Bar & Grill your new favorite restaurant. We offer live entertainment every week with a mixture of local Live Bands and DJ entertainment. The Gaslight Bar & Grill is the only eatery in Historic Roswell with brunch offerings Saturday and Sunday.
890 Atlanta St
Location
Roswell GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
