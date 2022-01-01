Go
Toast

Gaslight Bar & Grill

Our distinctive fine dining options and creative cocktail menu, in addition to top-tier service will make The Gaslight Bar & Grill your new favorite restaurant. We offer live entertainment every week with a mixture of local Live Bands and DJ entertainment. The Gaslight Bar & Grill is the only eatery in Historic Roswell with brunch offerings Saturday and Sunday.

890 Atlanta St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

890 Atlanta St

Roswell GA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spiced Right Ribhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Canton St. Social

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Roswell Garden

No reviews yet

Bar, Food and Fun
Come in and enjoy!

Standard at Roswell

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston