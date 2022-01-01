Go
Rosy's Taco Bar

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

2220 Walnut St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2431 reviews)

Popular Items

Korean Tacos$13.00
Korean-style short ribs, guajillo chile paste, kimchi, radish, and chipotle mayo. Three per order.
Al Pastor Tacos$10.00
Pork shoulder and pineapple. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
Burrito$15.00
Choice of protein, rice, beans, queso, sour cream, lettuce
Guacamole$15.00
Lime, cilantro, jalapeño, tomato, and red onion. Served with corn tortilla chips.
$15.00
Choice of protein, rice, beans, queso, sour cream, lettuce
Camarones Tacos$13.00
Jumbo shrimp, pickled jicama, cotija cheese, and crispy garlic. Three per order.
Pollo Tinga Tacos$10.00
Chicken tinga, shaved radish, crema, and queso fresco. Three per order.
Quesadilla$10.00
Mixed cheeses, flour tortilla, sour cream, and salsa roja.
Small Nachos$9.00
Melted chihuahua and Monterey jack cheeses with refried beans, sour cream, tomato, pickled red onion, and jalapeño.
Papas Fritas$5.00
French fries with chipotle mayo.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2220 Walnut St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
