Go
Toast

The Rotary

Come in and enjoy!

217 S Holly St • $$

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegan Charred Cauliflower Sandwich$13.00
Charred cauliflower, pickled onions, golden raisins, almonds, tahini, served on grilled ciabatta with a choice of one side. (Vegan).
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

217 S Holly St

Denver CO

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Park Burger

No reviews yet

Thanks for placing your order online! Make sure to input your phone number to receive a text that will tell you that your order is ready. Thank you!

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

No reviews yet

Welcome back!

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

No reviews yet

Sam's No. 3™ was the third of five Coney Islands opened by Sam Armatas throughout the 1920's. Proud and humbled to be serving Colorado Diner favorites for over 90 years!

Rosenberg's Kosher

No reviews yet

Place your pre-orders for Friday or Sunday pick ups here!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston