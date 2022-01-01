Go
Rotelli West Boca

Pizza, Pasta, Perfect !

21747 State Road 7

Popular Items

Individual 10" Cheese Pizza$10.99
Large 16" Cheese Pizza$16.99
Garlic Rolls (3)$2.99
Pasta Alla Vodka$19.99
Fresh tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil in a pink vodka sauce, tossed with penne pasta.
Chicken Parm Sub$12.99
Lightly breaded chicken breast with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread.
Chicken Wings (10pcs)$13.99
Ten wings, served with bleu cheese dressing and celery, tossed with your choice of buffalo, honey-garlic or barbecue sauce.
Malibu Chopped Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce, avocado, grilled chicken, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, bacon, red onions and a side of our famour homemade balsamic vinaigrette. Served in a bread bowl.
Chicken Parmigiana$21.99
Breaded chicken breast layered with ricotta cheese, baked with tomato basil sauce and mozzarella, served with a side pasta of your choice.
Stuffed Calzone$14.99
A blend of ricotta, mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese with your choice of any three pizza toppings.
Garlic Rolls (6)$3.99
Boca Raton FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
