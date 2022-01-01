Go
Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen

76 Middle Neck Road

Popular Items

Salmon Tabouli Salad$25.00
grilled salmon filet, bugur, cranberries, red onions, roasted peppers, cherry tomatoes, arugula, radishes, toasted almonds, olive oil-lemon dressing
Salmon Burger$19.00
Arugula, tomato, guacamole, spicy mayo
Cauliflower$13.00
fried cauliflower, cauliflower cream, lemon, garlic, herbs, toasted almonds
Bronzino$32.00
grilled bronzino, garlic herb sauce, charred broccoli
Rothchilds Burger$18.00
Black Angus beef, tomato, lettuce, sliced red onions, garlic may, pickles
Quinoa and Lentil Salad$19.00
quinoa, lentils, cranberries, sweet potatoes, cherry tomatoes, walnuts, feta cheese, radishes, arugula, olive oil-lemon dressing
Falafel in Pita$18.00
homemade falafel, hummus, tahini, Israeli salad, pickles
Syrian Kebab$25.00
Mediterranean spiced minced lamb and beef kebab, majadra rice & lentils
Schnitzel$24.00
panko-crusted chicken breast, tahini, pickles, mashed potatoes
Grilled Salmon$26.00
salmon filet, cauliflower cream, lentil stew, charred broccoli
Location

76 Middle Neck Road

Great Neck NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
