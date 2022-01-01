Go
Healthy, fast, fresh food for pick-up or delivery in Slabtown, NW Portland. Enjoy lunch, dinner, drinks in the wine, or shop for tasty gourmet items for pantry or party in our bodega. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options and kid-friendly menu.

1514 NW 23rd Ave

Popular Items

CHOPPED NIÇOISE$18.00
romaine, radicchio, shaved fennel, niçoise olive relish, yukon gold potatoes, radish, celery, dill, egg, tahini vinaigrette + pulled rotisserie chicken (gf, df)
SMASHED YUKON GOLDS$10.00
finished with black pepper, lemon zest, chopped parsley, rosemary + sea salt (gf)
FRIES$8.00
choice of sauce: vegan chili-garlic or green-goddess aioli or ketchup (vegan, gf)
WHOLE BIRD$34.00
Served with your choice of three sauces- please also choose if you would prefer the bird 'whole', or cut up-
SEVILLE$16.00
manchego, marmalade, serrano ham, spinach, sherry vinegar, rotisserie chicken
BEET + CITRUS$14.00
baby golden beets, shaved fennel, arugula, cara cara orange, watermelon radish, pistachio + dijon vinaigrette
(vegan, gf, contains nuts)
HALF BIRD$19.00
Served with your choice of two sauces- please also choose if you would prefer the bird 'whole', or cut up-
TUSCAN PICNIC$15.00
oven roasted tomato, arugula, young pecorino, salsa verde, rotisserie chicken
CRUNCHY GODDESS$16.00
baby kale, pumpkin, sunflower, cashew + almond granola, chêvre, golden raisin, apple, vegan green goddess dressing (contains nuts + seeds, gf)
BRUSSELS SPROUTS$9.00
tossed in chermoula, sea salt, mint + basil (gf)
Location

1514 NW 23rd Ave

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
