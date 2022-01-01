Austin Rôtisserie

Go
Popular Items

Half Bird$15.00
Half rotisserie bird with baby potatoes cooked in chicken drippings. Includes a creamy dijon and chipotle sauce.
Half Baguette$3.00
half French baguette
The Special$15.00
The special meal includes a quarter bird (your choice of dark or white meat) a side of petite patates (rotisserie potatoes) and side salad (arugula, goat cheese, dried cranberries and walnuts)
The Parisian$8.99
A simple but delicious classic: fresh baguette with butter, ham and Swiss cheese.
Rotisserie Chicken
All birds (whole, half, quarter) include a side potatoes. Our birds are brined for 24-hours and are cooked in the traditional French rotisserie style
Poulet Roti Baguette$1,099.00
Fresh baguette with creamy dijon spread, rotisserie chicken, arugula, goat cheese and drizzled with our homemade vinaigrette
Extra Sauces$0.25
Family Meal$35.00
Family meal includes: whole rotisserie chicken, 2 sides of rotisserie potatoes, one large salade de chèvre (arugula, goat cheese, dried cranberries, walnuts), our 4 signature sauces and a half baguette.
Petite Patates En Sauce$6.99
traditional French baby potatoes cooked under rotisserie chicken drippings
Salade De Chevre$7.25
Organic arugula, goat cheese, dried cranberries and walnuts. Includes a side of our homemade French vinaigrette
Location

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
