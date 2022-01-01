Go
Rotolo's Craft & Crust

Your new happy place; the best of good food, good vibes, and no bullsh*t. Featuring authentic Italian crusts in three styles in award-winning combinations.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

9250 N Dallas Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.3 (1892 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Alfredo (Calzone)
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon.
The Krewe (Calzone)
Pepperoni, bacon, cheddar, feta, and Parmesan cheese. *Family favorite
The Chalmette Cheesesticks$11.00
A spicy house favorite with thin crust, hot sauce, garlic butter, feta, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. *Family favorite *Vegetarian
The Original Cheesesticks$10.00
Thin crust and mozzarella cheese. Served with our marinara for dipping. *Vegetarian
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.00
Spinach and artichokes blended with (5) cheeses and served with a freshly-baked seasoned garlic flatbread. *Vegetarian
Bayou BBQ Chicken (Calzone)
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Alfredo$14.00
Penne tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with chicken. Served with (4) garlic Parmesan bites.
8 Wings$13.00
Meat Feast (Calzone)
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon.
Cheese Pizza (13")$14.00
(13") Stone-crafted pizza with your choice of toppings.

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9250 N Dallas Pkwy

Frisco TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
