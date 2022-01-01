Go
Toast

Rotolo's Craft & Crust

Your new happy place; the best of good food, good vibes, and no bullsh*t. Featuring authentic Italian crusts in three styles in award-winning combinations.

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

112 Versailles Blvd • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Meat Feast (Calzone)
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon.
Spaghetti & Meatballs$12.00
Traditional spaghetti and Italian meatballs topped with our authentic red gravy and Parmesan cheese. Served with (4) garlic Parmesan bites. *Family favorite
Deluxe Combination (Calzone)
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms.
The Krewe (Calzone)
Pepperoni, bacon, cheddar, feta, and Parmesan cheese. *Family favorite
The OG (13")$17.00
Fresh crushed tomato sauce, pulled mozzarella, and tons of pepperoni sprinkled with oregano. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.
8 Wings$13.00
The Original Cheesesticks$10.00
Thin crust and mozzarella cheese. Served with our marinara for dipping. *Vegetarian
Cheese Pizza (13")$14.00
(13") Stone-crafted pizza with your choice of toppings.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

112 Versailles Blvd

Alexandria LA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beans n' Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Koal's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beans N Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Good People Kitchen

No reviews yet

At Good People Kitchen in Alexandria, we are on a mission to provide a health oriented, quality eating experience by producing creative creations, using fresh, local ingredients. NOW MORE THAN EVER. What we choose to feed ourselves with food that can have a massive effect on future health. Eat, Love, GPK!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston