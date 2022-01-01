Go
Toast

Rotolo's Pizzeria

Rotolo’s Pizzeria uses only the freshest ingredients! We make our original dough fresh daily at each location. Combine that with our homemade sauces and freshly prepared vegetables, and you have a recipe for a delicious meal!

150 Ormond Center Ct.

No reviews yet

Location

150 Ormond Center Ct.

Destrehan LA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rotolo's Craft & Crust

No reviews yet

lkdagmdfjklads

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gerald's Donuts & Burgers

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sunny Side Up - Kenner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston