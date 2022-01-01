Go
Toast

Rotolo's Craft & Crust

Your new happy place; the best of good food, good vibes, and no bullsh*t. Featuring authentic Italian crusts in three styles in award-winning combinations.

1314 Maxwell Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

King Cake Calzone$6.00
Chicken Parm Pasta$14.00
Fried Cauliflower$10.00
Lightly battered cauliflower, fried, & served with aioli dipping sauce
Chicken Alfredo$14.00
Penne tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with chicken. Served with (4) garlic Parmesan bites.
See full menu

Location

1314 Maxwell Blvd

Ruston LA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

White Lightnin’ Cocktail and Culinary Company

No reviews yet

Steakhouse, creole food, speakeasy

Utility Brewing Company

No reviews yet

A North Louisiana favorite serving wood-fired pizza and beer made from scratch to our local community.

RAW

No reviews yet

Hours for Online Ordering:
Tues-Sat 4pm - 9pm CURBSIDE PICKUP
Limited Menu.

Sundown Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston