Go
Rotolo's Pizzeria image

Rotolo's Pizzeria

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarHalf

146 Reviews

$$

100 Eastern Shore Shopping Center, Hwy 98

Fairhope, AL 36532

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chicken Alfredo$14.00
Penne tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with chicken. Served with (4) garlic Parmesan bites.

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

100 Eastern Shore Shopping Center, Hwy 98, Fairhope AL 36532

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Fairhope's Grill and Bar

No reviews yet

Casual American Pub Food. Full Bar.Family Friendly.Come on in and enjoy!

Ox Kitchen

No reviews yet

We are an american style fast casual eatery. We specialize in burgers and unique sandwiches as well as an extensive childrens menu. Check for daily specials and deals.

Stricks Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ferus by the Bay

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rotolo's Pizzeria

orange star3.8 • 146 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston