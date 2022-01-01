Go
Rotolo's Pizzeria

Rotolo’s Pizzeria uses only the freshest ingredients! We make our original dough fresh daily at each location. Combine that with our homemade sauces and freshly prepared vegetables, and you have a recipe for a delicious meal!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

17530 Airline Hwy • $$

Avg 4.3 (335 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Alfredo$14.00
Penne tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with chicken. Served with (4) garlic Parmesan bites.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

17530 Airline Hwy

Prairieville LA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
