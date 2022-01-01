Go
Toast

Rotolo's Craft & Crust

Your new happy place; the best of good food, good vibes, and no bullsh*t. Featuring authentic Italian crusts in three styles in award-winning combinations.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

411 Ste C Ben Hur Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (576 reviews)

Popular Items

Meat Feast (Calzone)
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.00
Spinach and artichokes blended with (5) cheeses and served with a freshly-baked seasoned garlic flatbread. *Vegetarian
Chicken Alfredo$14.00
Penne tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with chicken. Served with (4) garlic Parmesan bites.
The Chalmette Cheesesticks$11.00
A spicy house favorite with thin crust, hot sauce, garlic butter, feta, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. *Family favorite *Vegetarian
Cheese Pizza (13")$14.00
(13") Stone-crafted pizza with your choice of toppings.
The Original Cheesesticks$10.00
Thin crust and mozzarella cheese. Served with our marinara for dipping. *Vegetarian
The Krewe (Calzone)
Pepperoni, bacon, cheddar, feta, and Parmesan cheese. *Family favorite
8 Wings$13.00
Chicken Alfredo (Calzone)
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon.
Bayou BBQ Chicken (Calzone)
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, and cheddar cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

411 Ste C Ben Hur Rd

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Atomic Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Uno Dos Tacos/Bayou Boyz-Arlington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston