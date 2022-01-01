Go
Rotolo's Pizzeria

Rotolo’s Pizzeria uses only the freshest ingredients! We make our original dough fresh daily at each location. Combine that with our homemade sauces and freshly prepared vegetables, and you have a recipe for a delicious meal!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

32334 LA-16 • $$

Avg 4.6 (780 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Alfredo$14.00
Penne tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with chicken. Served with (4) garlic Parmesan bites.
Location

32334 LA-16

Denham Springs LA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Firehouse BBQ

Le Chien Brewing Co

Lit Pizza

Calling all pizza lovers - the bold, the daring, the artists who dream of crafting the perfect pizza - we’re serving up something special just for you! Always fresh. Always blast-fired.
Whether you want to put a new spin on an old classic or embrace our endless flavor combinations, you can customize your pizza and watch it come to life right before your eyes.
We’re ready to change the way you experience pizza... so get creative, explore the possibilities and rediscover pizza with a unique experience that is fast, flavorful and personalized - just for you!

Java Mama Central Square

Java Mama Central Square is a community inspired work/play space meets coffee shop for little ones, bit ones, and the grown-ups who love 'em all.
Come and enjoy a cup of coffee and some good eats from our like-home atmosphere while the little ones play!

