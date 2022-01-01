Go
Toast

Rebellion on the Pike

Inspired by the Whiskey Rebellion of 1792; Rebellion is like the American Spirit - bold.
Locations in Arlington & FXBG, VA & Wilmington, NC. Coming Soon to Leesburg, VA.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2900 Columbia Pike • $$

Avg 4 (184 reviews)

Popular Items

LENNY'S MACHO TENDERS$15.00
pick one:
Classic, D.C.A.F., buffalo, or nashville hot
pick two:
Honey mustard, alabama bbq, ranch or blue cheese
THE RAMSAY BOLTON$17.00
Two RBP's, whiskey bacon jam, aged cheddar, b&b pickles, smoked mayo, lto, sesame bun
LAURA'S LUNCH$15.00
Mixed greens & iceberg, buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, avocado, tomatoes & onion, swiss, peppercorn ranch, garlic oil
CRISPY BRUSSEL CAESAR$10.00
Flash fried brussels, roasted garlic vinaigrette, rustic croutons, egg
Crispy Brussels$5.50
Garlic, cotija, aioli
S.A.F.T.B. NACHOS$14.00
Mornay, sagamore rye 5 alarm chili, cotija, fixins
add chicken or sausage - $6
THE HUNGRY LOBBYIST$15.00
One RBP, smoked pork, american cheese, fried egg, smashed avocado, spicy cilantro mayo, potato bun
THE CLASSIC BURGER$11.00
One RBP, american, bacon, b&b pickles, white onion, ketchup and mustard, sesame bun
Tots$4.50
ranch seasoning
SMOKED WINGS (8pcs)$14.00
All wings are smoked three hours and fried to order. 8 jumbo wings served with celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2900 Columbia Pike

Arlington VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Caspi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

District Small Bites Food Truck & Catering

No reviews yet

Mobile Food Truck
Providing you with the BEST Gourmet Sliders and Sides in the DMV.

Queen Mother's

No reviews yet

The best fried chicken sandwiches ever!

Valenciana Wine Garden

No reviews yet

The best tapas, paella served up along art, music, and authentic Spanish experience. We also serve Latin bowls for lunch. The best flavors of Latin American in a bowl.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston