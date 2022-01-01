Inner Rail Food Hall

Go
Rougamo & Boba is a work of passion for Chef Jing. Learning the art of Traditional Chinese cuisine while working in her father's restaurant in China exposed Chef Jing to a palate of ingredients and technique that will give Omaha a glimpse into the wealth of beauty in her kitchen.

1911 South 67th Street • $$

Avg 4 (104 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Pork Bánh Mì$6.95
Chinese BBQ Pork, Hoisin Sauce
Strawberry Milk Tea
Teriyaki Tofu Bánh Mì (V)$6.95
Coconut Curry Tofu, Fried Shallots (V)
Shredded Chicken Bánh Mì$6.95
Shredded Chicken, Soy Sauce, Fried Shallots
Lemongrass Grilled Pork Bánh Mì$6.95
Lemongrass Grilled Pork, Hoisin Sauce
Small Family Pack (4 items)$19.99
Your choice of any combination of banh mi sandwiches or drinks, 4 items total.
Taro Milk Tea
Bánh Mì + Large Drink Combo$10.99
Teriyaki Chicken Bánh Mì$6.95
Five Spice Grilled Chicken, Teriyaki Glaze, Fried Shallots
Chicken Curry$6.95
Viet Style Coconut Curry Broth, Juicy Chicken Thigh, Sweet Potato
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1911 South 67th Street

Omaha NE

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
