Rouge

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

205 S 18th Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1745 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Cocktail$24.00
jumbo shrimp . lemon . garlic . classic cocktail sauce celery & shallot salad
Warm Ham & Brie$19.00
triple smoked ham . brie . dijon . shredded lettuce . housemade dill pickles . baguette . pommes frites
Cheese Plate$22.00
chef’s selection of three cheeses . smoked almonds
seasonal fruit & jam . toasted baguette
Gem and Endive Salad$15.00
baby gem . endive . avocado dressing . radish
cucumber . leeks . grapefruit . pecorino
Mussels$16.00
white wine . marinara . fresh thyme . baguette
OG Burger$20.00
caramelized onion . gruyere . housemade dill
pickles . brioche . pommes frites
lettuce & tomato by request
RITTENHOUSE CLARIDGE RESIDENT-LOBBY DELIVERY
Rittenhouse Claridge Residents ONLY - For Delivery to Front Desk
Charcuterie Plate$22.00
chef’s selection of three charcuterie . dijon
cornichons . toasted baguette
Pretzel Bites$12.00
three cheese mornay sauce
Caesar Salad$15.00
romaine hearts . parmesan . pecorino . rosemary croutons
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

205 S 18th Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
