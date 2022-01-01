Rough Draught
T.R.D.(The future of Cafe Aroma.) We are looking forward to offering our guests an extended menu along with Michigan craft brews and craft cocktails.
134 N Leroy St
Popular Items
Location
134 N Leroy St
Fenton MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Xolo - Fenton
Tacos & Tequila!
Crust Farmers Market
Come in and enjoy!
CRUST
In addition to all the high-quality artisan breads, pastries and pies you love, our full-service restaurant offers breakfast and lunch.
Fenton House
Come in and enjoy!