Round Guys Brewery

324 West Main Street

Fried Mac & Cheese Balls$9.75
Four deep fried Mac & Cheese balls. Served with marinara sauce.
Bacon Black & Blue Burger$17.50
Choice of all beef patty or plant based beyond burger seasoned with black pepper and topped with bacon & Blue cheese. No modifications or substitutions please.
Chicken Cheesesteak$12.00
Diced chicken with choice of cheese on an Amici’s long roll
BYO Burger$12.50
The Round Guys Classic Burger. Choice of 6 oz. beef patty or plant based Beyond Burger.
Cheesesteak$14.00
Real Live Cheesesteaks with Sirloin on Amici’s long roll.
Boneless Chicken Bites$12.00
Yes!! One pound of boneless, skinless chicken bites deep fried and tossed with choice of sauce. Served with celery and choice of blue cheese or ranch. Also available in 1/2 lb. or 1.5 lb. sizes.
Fried Brussels Sprouts$11.25
Yep. You read that correctly. Fried Brussels Sprouts with Blue cheese.
BLT$13.00
4 slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato & pesto mayo on Artisan wheat bread.
Includes side of fries.
4 Pack Ancient Water$14.00
6.2% Irish Red Ale. Rich in caramel and almond flavors driven by deep use of caramel malts. A malt forward beer built with just enough hops to keep you honest and on your toes.
Chicken Wings$16.00
Crispy pound o'wings deep fried and tossed with choice of sauce. Oh yeah, and with celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese. Also available in 1/2 lb. or 1.5 lb. sizes.
324 West Main Street

Lansdale PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
