Round Hearth Cafe

We welcome you to come in and enjoy fresh & local food, while perusing our Artisan and Vintage Market!

39 Edson Hill Rd, Stowe, VT 05672

Popular Items

Drip Coffee$2.25
Café Pancakes$13.50
Blue Moon Signature Salad$16.50
Chopped Romaine, Cucumbers, Avocado, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, & Crispy Bacon with Parmesan Vinaigrette
Black Diamond Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
A Mansfield Poultry fried egg & Cabot cheddar cheese on your choice of grilled bread.
Two Egg Breakfast$11.50
Two Mansfield Poultry eggs any style, your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, fruit, and grilled toast.
Classic BLT$12.50
You know it and love it! Bacon, tomato, romaine, and mayo on your choice of bread. Served with chips, fruit, or a side salad.
Tomato Soup$3.00
What's a grilled cheese without tomato soup?? Our homemade version of the classic.
Double Black Diamond Breakfast Sandwich$10.50
Two Mansfield Poultry fried eggs & Cabot cheddar cheese on your choice of grilled bread.
Spicy Fried Egg and Cheese Sandwich$10.50
Our classic egg and cheese sandwich, with a spicy spin - monterey jack cheese made with jalapenos!
Soft Drinks$3.00
Location

Stowe VT

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
