Round House BBQ
Welcome to Round House BBQ! We specialize in slow-smoked barbecue using hickory and the finest ingredients.
If you have questions or allergy concerns, it is best to place your order directly by calling us at 734-671-6100.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • BBQ • RIBS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
2760 W Jefferson Ave • $$
2760 W Jefferson Ave
Trenton MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
