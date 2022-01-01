Go
Round House BBQ

Welcome to Round House BBQ! We specialize in slow-smoked barbecue using hickory and the finest ingredients.
If you have questions or allergy concerns, it is best to place your order directly by calling us at 734-671-6100.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • BBQ • RIBS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

2760 W Jefferson Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Sauce .25$0.25
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.50
Slow smoked, pulled pork piled high on a buttermilk brioche bun topped with pickles and served with your choice of sauce on the side.
St. Louis
This classic spare rib cut has been slow-smoked and then finished on our char grill with our Original sauce.
Platter for 2$32.00
A sampling of our specialties, this feast meant for two includes pulled pork, beef brisket, a 1/3 slab of St. Louis ribs, half of a chicken, and 2 pieces of smoked sausage with Texas toast and your choice of 3 sides.
Extra Sauce .50$0.50
Texas Toast Slice$0.50
Ultimate Mac & Cheese$15.00
Our creamy mac & cheese with bacon, jalapeno, and your choice of brisket, pork, chicken, sausage, or turkey mixed in, then topped with our special blend of cheeses and fired golden delicious brown. Served with Texas toast and your choice of 1 side.
Pulled Pork Dinner$15.00
Our pork has been slow smoked for at least 12 hours before being hand pulled. Piled high with Texas toast, your choice of 2 sides, and sauce on the side.
Mac & Cheese$4.00
2 Meat Combo$19.00
Build your own BBQ combo, choose 2 from the following... pulled pork, beef brisket, 1/3 St. Louis ribs, 1/4 dark chicken, smoked sausage, pulled chicken, smoked turkey breast. Served with Texas toast and your choice of 2 sides.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2760 W Jefferson Ave

Trenton MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
